Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,884,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,039 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.70% of Alkermes worth $69,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,901,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,450 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,857,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 525.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 146,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 122,980 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,923,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,662,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $27.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $32.88.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Alkermes had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $399.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

