Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 979,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $69,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Ameren by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 117.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $131,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,758.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $86.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $87.10.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.