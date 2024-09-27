Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $48,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $227.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.05 and its 200-day moving average is $201.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

