Capitol Family Office Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capitol Family Office Inc. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,233 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.7% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 28,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its position in Apple by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 61,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after buying an additional 14,693 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management raised its stake in Apple by 5.7% in the second quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 68,915 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.76.

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

Apple stock opened at $227.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.39. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

