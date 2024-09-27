Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,468 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.6% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 231,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $48,784,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 150,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,638,000 after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,243 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in Apple by 7.4% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,422 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.76.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $227.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

