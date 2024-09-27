Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Has $29.42 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.0% of Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Apple by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 83,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

Apple stock opened at $227.52 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.05 and a 200 day moving average of $201.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.76.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

