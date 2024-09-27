Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.4% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31,278 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in Apple by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Barclays lowered their target price on Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $247.61 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.76.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $227.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.05 and a 200-day moving average of $201.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

