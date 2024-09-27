Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,485 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $191.16 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,101,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,129,922. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.84.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

