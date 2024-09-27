CV Advisors LLC Sells 3,548 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CV Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,850 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.8% of CV Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CV Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in Apple by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 83,965 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 19th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.76.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $227.52 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Apple's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

