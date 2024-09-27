Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM opened at C$86.53 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$52.15 and a twelve month high of C$87.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$75.42. The firm has a market cap of C$39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.06. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of C$409.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.3504155 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

