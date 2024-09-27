Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WPM
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance
Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.06. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of C$409.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.3504155 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wheaton Precious Metals
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.