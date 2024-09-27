MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$54.43.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$45.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$40.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$43.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.09.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.14. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of C$303.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$294.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 4.2947368 earnings per share for the current year.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.