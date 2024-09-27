Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $207.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

RL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $193.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.00.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $197.73 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $108.60 and a 52 week high of $197.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.86 and a 200-day moving average of $173.78.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth about $715,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 3,520.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 120,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after purchasing an additional 116,910 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 9,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 231,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,523,000 after buying an additional 69,047 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 423.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

