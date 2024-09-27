Truist Financial Boosts Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $204.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $175.00 to $204.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 3.0 %

RCL opened at $182.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.04 and its 200-day moving average is $150.46. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $184.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,629.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,203,000 after buying an additional 286,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,143,000 after acquiring an additional 132,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,616,000 after purchasing an additional 400,565 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.7% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,075,000 after purchasing an additional 777,103 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,392,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

