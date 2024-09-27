Winpak (TSE:WPK) Given a C$55.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$55.00 price target on Winpak (TSE:WPK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Winpak from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on Winpak from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Winpak Stock Performance

Shares of WPK stock opened at C$45.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$45.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.89. Winpak has a 52 week low of C$36.95 and a 52 week high of C$48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$387.89 million during the quarter. Winpak had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 12.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Winpak will post 3.5700713 earnings per share for the current year.

Winpak Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Winpak’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.62%.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

