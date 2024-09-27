Winpak (TSE:WPK) Given a C$55.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$55.00 price target on Winpak (TSE:WPK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Winpak from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on Winpak from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Winpak
Winpak Stock Performance
Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$387.89 million during the quarter. Winpak had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 12.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Winpak will post 3.5700713 earnings per share for the current year.
Winpak Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Winpak’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.62%.
About Winpak
Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Winpak
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.