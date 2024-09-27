Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Standard Lithium Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard Lithium

In other news, Director Robert Melvin Douglas Cross sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.73, for a total transaction of C$43,250.00.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Featured Stories

Standard Lithium is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at LANXESS’ South Plant facility in southern Arkansas.

