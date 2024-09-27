Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Standard Lithium Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Standard Lithium
In other news, Director Robert Melvin Douglas Cross sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.73, for a total transaction of C$43,250.00.
Standard Lithium Company Profile
