Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Bank of America

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.09.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $187.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $45.05.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $2,699,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

