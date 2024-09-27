Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in VSE were worth $72,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of VSE by 8.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 22.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 5.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at VSE

In related news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,404,999.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 463,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,543,369.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on VSE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of VSE from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

VSE Price Performance

Shares of VSE stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. VSE Co. has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $94.10.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). VSE had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $265.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Featured Articles

