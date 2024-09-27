Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 25,038 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.86% of Standex International worth $73,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth $12,560,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Standex International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Standex International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,415,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Price Performance

Standex International stock opened at $182.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.94 and its 200-day moving average is $172.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $191.18.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Standex International had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $180.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Standex International’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SXI

Standex International Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.