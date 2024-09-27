Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $73.18 Million Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,625,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in HNI were worth $73,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HNI. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the second quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in HNI by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in HNI in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the second quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI Price Performance

Shares of HNI stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.03. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $56.13.

HNI Dividend Announcement

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $623.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. HNI’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. HNI’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

Insider Transactions at HNI

In other HNI news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 72,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $3,556,070.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,642,713.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HNI news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 72,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $3,556,070.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,892 shares in the company, valued at $14,642,713.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 11,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $543,308.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,390.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,029 shares of company stock worth $6,766,593 in the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HNI shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HNI

HNI Company Profile

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.