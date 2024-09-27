Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $73,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 25.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 361,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,248,000 after purchasing an additional 72,605 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,684,000 after acquiring an additional 88,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.7% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.95 and a 52 week high of $113.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.19 and a 200-day moving average of $99.85.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $419.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $129,721.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,007.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.40.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

