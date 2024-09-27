Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,181,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.53% of Incyte worth $71,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 5.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,341,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Incyte by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 247,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Incyte by 152.2% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 182,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 110,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INCY. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.24.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $36,001.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,485.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $83,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,626 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.89. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

