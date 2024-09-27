Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $71.17 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,183,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 54,063 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $71,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEN. Barclays started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $20.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.86%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,308,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,000,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson acquired 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $395,955.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 216,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,308,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,000,303.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 231,600 shares of company stock worth $4,537,637 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

