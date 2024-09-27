Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,465,385 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.95% of Peoples Bancorp worth $73,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 26.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 586,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,580,000 after purchasing an additional 123,423 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 20,273.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $128,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,493.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $128,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Dierker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $30,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,617 shares of company stock valued at $209,214 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $154.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.30 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.90%.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

