Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,916,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.62% of REV Group worth $72,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 82,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 19,565 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in REV Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 490,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 68,047 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000.

REV Group Trading Down 2.1 %

REVG opened at $26.62 on Friday. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.59.

REV Group Announces Dividend

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. REV Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REVG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on REV Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

