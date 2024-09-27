Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $72.09 Million Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 801,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $72,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Shake Shack by 32,150.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 24.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.39.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK opened at $106.13 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $111.29. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 192.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,860,974.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $31,640.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,544.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470,437 shares in the company, valued at $51,860,974.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,213 shares of company stock worth $1,311,175. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

