Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 8,393 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 328,067 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $74,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 133 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 625.6% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 334.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VRTS opened at $206.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.78 and a 52 week high of $263.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.18 and a current ratio of 15.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.25.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $203.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.71 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 12.41%. On average, analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 25.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $267.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtus Investment Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.25.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

