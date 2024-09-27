Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 278,544 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,880,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Palantir Technologies worth $72,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 18.7% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 168,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 26,414 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 95,889 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 60,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $241,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $84,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $834,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,644,559 shares of company stock worth $346,929,762 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $37.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.03 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

