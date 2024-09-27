Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $70.51 Million Position in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Park National were worth $70,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Park National by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Park National by 74.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Park National by 40,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Park National by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.06, for a total transaction of $84,925.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,030.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.06, for a total value of $84,925.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,030.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,470.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Park National Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PRK stock opened at $166.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.71. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $91.78 and a 12-month high of $190.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.88.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $126.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.52 million. Park National had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

Park National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Park National’s payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Park National Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

Further Reading

