Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,373 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.38% of LiveRamp worth $70,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RAMP. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,545,000 after buying an additional 1,043,457 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 5,308.7% in the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 746,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 732,285 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 182.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 851,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 549,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,546,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RAMP opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 138.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.92 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie raised LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $149,982.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,491.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

