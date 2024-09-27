Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at TD Cowen

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MU. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.23.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $109.88 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $63.83 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,309,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

