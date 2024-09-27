Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WOR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Worthington Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $40.10 on Thursday. Worthington Enterprises has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $69.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $257.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.05 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 60,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 255.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

