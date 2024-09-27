Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LSPD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a moderate buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark started coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.59.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.32. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Lightspeed Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $956,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 194,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 102.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 306.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 807,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 608,661 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

