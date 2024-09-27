monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MNDY. Baird R W upgraded shares of monday.com to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on monday.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $294.84.

Shares of MNDY opened at $273.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $285.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.96 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in monday.com by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in monday.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

