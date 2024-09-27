Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ (BRNS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BRNS. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Barinthus Biotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRNS

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a market cap of $47.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.53. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barinthus Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,292,000. DC Funds LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.