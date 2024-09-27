Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment has an average rating of Moderate Buy.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBSFY
Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance
Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile
Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ubisoft Entertainment
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.