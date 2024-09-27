Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

UBSFY stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $6.57.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

