Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MU. Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.23.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $109.88 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $63.83 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a PE ratio of -77.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.



Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

