Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DNTH. Lifesci Capital raised Dianthus Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised Dianthus Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.71.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $27.02 on Thursday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $793.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,376.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNTH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 38.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

