Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CBOE. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $200.08.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $204.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.20. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,261 shares of company stock worth $3,604,822. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 18.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 15.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 422,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,935,000 after acquiring an additional 55,859 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $1,138,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.