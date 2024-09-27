OPKO Health’s (OPK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised OPKO Health to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

OPK opened at $1.49 on Thursday. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.70 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,508,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,434,097.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 736,644 shares of company stock valued at $23,874,134 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

