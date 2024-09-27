DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Receives Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DURECT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

DURECT Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a market cap of $39.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.14.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 261.43% and a negative net margin of 187.80%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richmond Brothers Inc. boosted its position in DURECT by 39.5% in the second quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 1,072,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 303,670 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 380,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 256,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

