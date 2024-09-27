Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the August 31st total of 49,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 442,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Zhongchao Price Performance
NASDAQ ZCMD opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. Zhongchao has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $11.50.
About Zhongchao
