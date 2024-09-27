Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the August 31st total of 49,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 442,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zhongchao Price Performance

NASDAQ ZCMD opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. Zhongchao has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $11.50.

About Zhongchao

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

