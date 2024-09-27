Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Asana from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Asana from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Asana alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASAN

Asana Stock Up 0.2 %

ASAN stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 81.88% and a negative net margin of 37.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,308 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $111,602.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 375,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,499,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,308 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $111,602.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 375,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,499,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,754,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,092 shares of company stock worth $752,668. Company insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 327.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 26.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 139.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Asana

(Get Free Report

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.