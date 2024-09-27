McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $308.22.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $303.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.89. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $304.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $1,781,937.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,716.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,958 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,111 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

