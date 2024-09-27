Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GILT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GILT

Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILT opened at $5.22 on Thursday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $297.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $76.63 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,521,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

(Get Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.