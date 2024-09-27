Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Raised to $20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LSPD. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a moderate buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.59.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $16.41 on Thursday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,965,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,267,000 after buying an additional 246,741 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,993,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 361,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,097,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,071,000 after purchasing an additional 49,696 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

