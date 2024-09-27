InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of InfuSystem from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

InfuSystem Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of InfuSystem stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.07 million, a P/E ratio of -657,000.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.07. InfuSystem has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InfuSystem

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 13.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in InfuSystem by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 11.4% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

