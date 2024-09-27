First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FSLR. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on First Solar from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $274.00 price target (up from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $284.12.

FSLR opened at $255.66 on Thursday. First Solar has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.73 and its 200 day moving average is $215.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,885 shares of company stock worth $2,405,757 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,068,991,000 after buying an additional 105,236 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 81,947.0% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,669,757 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,729,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660,409 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,963,000 after acquiring an additional 279,719 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in First Solar by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 351,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in First Solar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

