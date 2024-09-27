TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $182.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ICE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.79.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ICE opened at $158.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.20. The company has a market cap of $90.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $163.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,875.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,508,809 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.