Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TCMD

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 802.5% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.