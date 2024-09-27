Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Spok from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Shares of SPOK opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $303.49 million, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.33. Spok has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Spok’s payout ratio is currently 150.60%.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 45,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $667,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,395.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,082. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $667,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spok in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Spok by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spok in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

